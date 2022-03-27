Raghurama Raju may not resign, likely to join BJP before 2024

Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju is not going to quit his MP seat as he had announced early in January this year. According to sources, the rebel MP from the YSR Congress is closely watching the developments in the state and has closed the doors for his resignation.

Earlier this year, the MP said that he would quit his post and seek re-election to prove that people are in favour of Amaravati as capital and people are turning against Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He set the deadline for his resignation and extended it twice. Now, he had completely shelved the plan.

The MP initially planned to contest on the BJP ticket with Jana Sena supporting from inside and the TDP and Congress supporting from outside. He made certain attempts to get a green signal from the BJP top leadership for this plan.

While the BJP local leaders have given the green signal to Raghurama Raju, the national leadership is busy with the UP elections till the last week and are getting ready for the elections in Gujarat. The party would also get busy with the President and Vice-President elections scheduled for this year.

Given this busy schedule of the BJP, the top leaders have reportedly advised Raju to drop his plans to quit and seek re-election now. Accordingly, the Narasapurram MP is not resigning as he claimed and the issue is closed for ever.

The MP turned against Jagan Mohan Reddy, the ruling YSR Congress and the State government shortly after his election to Parliament in 2019. Since then, he has been targeting and criticising the party and Jagan Mohan Reddy government more than the opposition.

He also made uncharitable comments against Jagan Mohan Reddy’s caste, the Christian faith and the CBI cases against the chief minister. Though he is facing some cases in his home state, he continues his criticism with a section of the media giving him live coverage every day.

Finally, what is understood is that Raghurama Krishnam Raju will continue to be MP till the last minute of this term and join the BJP before the 2024 elections. However, it is not clear whether he would be the BJP candidate for the next elections or would end up as a former MP forever!