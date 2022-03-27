Anushka yet to complete her Mission

Anushka Shetty was one of the top actresses of Telugu cinema and was the highest-paid actress in South. The actress gained considerable weight and is trying hard to cut down her weight. She still enjoys a huge fanbase and her fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback. She was not spotted in public in the recent months and there are ongoing speculations about her upcoming projects. The actress was spotted along with the team of RRR after the special screening took place in Hyderabad.

Anushka bonded with the team for breakfast in Banjara Hills. She looked fat enough and the actress hasn’t lost weight. The mission of her weight loss is yet to be accomplished for now. It is unclear if Anushka will return back to films or if she decided to move on in her life.

UV Creations announced a film with Anushka and Naveen Polishetty sometime ago but there are no updates about the project for now. Mahesh Babu will direct this interesting film. There are speculations that Anushka also signed a couple of web-based projects and they are yet to be announced.