Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana

In a media conference, AP Minister Narayana provided a detailed update on the progress of building the new capital city of Amaravati. He revealed that the state government is working towards making Amaravati one of the top 5 cities in the world.

Minister Narayana said that all tenders related to the construction of Amaravati will be completed by the end of December this year. He stated that the government has already awarded ₹41,000 crore worth of tenders, out of which ₹30,000 crore worth of work has already begun.

The Minister emphasized that the Chief Minister has directed to complete all Amaravati construction within 3 years. He mentioned that the government is planning to build reservoirs in Neerukonda, Krishnayapalem, and Sakhamuru. Additionally, they will set up a 7,350 cusec pumping facility in Undavalli to ensure adequate water supply.

Narayana also revealed that the World Bank has agreed to provide a ₹15,000 crore loan for the Amaravati project. He said that the technical committee’s report suggests that the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will move forward with the construction plans.

The Minister informed that the government will cancel all the tenders that were stuck during the previous government’s rule. He assured that new tenders will be invited in the next few days to expedite the construction work.

Narayana highlighted that the government is planning to build iconic buildings like the High Court and the Legislative Assembly within Amaravati by the end of January next year. He expressed confidence in completing all the Amaravati projects within the 3-year timeline set by the Chief Minister.

Overall, the Minister’s statements indicate the state government’s strong commitment to making Amaravati a world-class capital city of Andhra Pradesh in the next 3 years.

-Sanyogita