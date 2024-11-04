KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts

Young hero Kiran Abbavaram’s latest film, “KA,” has become the talk of the town, attracting full houses and high demand for tickets. Released during the Diwali competition, the movie is steadily increasing its collections each day. The four-day total for “KA” has surprised trade circles, positioning it as the clear Diwali winner.

Strong collections on the fifth day also indicate a promising box office run ahead. This epic thriller is maintaining its momentum at the box office with packed shows and widespread acclaim. The collections on the rise, more shows being added, and Kiran Abbavaram’s promotional efforts intensifying.

While many actors tend to overlook promotions after a film’s success, Kiran has taken the initiative to promote KA since the teaser’s release. His engaging promotional tours have effectively spread the word about this quality film, complemented by heartfelt speeches that resonate with audiences.

The buzz soared after the trailer and pre-release events, leading to remarkable ticket sales. The credit for successfully bringing a film like KA to the public largely goes to Kiran Abbavaram. He is currently on a success tour, visiting theaters after completing tours in Ceded and Nizam, and he will be heading to Andhra tomorrow.

The promotions for KA will continue, and the excitement in theaters is expected to persist as all efforts attract audiences. “KA,” which is performing well in Telugu, is set to release in other languages next week, aiming for similar success.

The film features Tanvi Ram and Nayan Sarika as the heroines, and is directed by directors Sujith and Sandeep. It is presented by Mrs. Chinta Varalakshmi and produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under the banner of Srichakraas Entertainments, boasting high production values. The film was released in Telugu by producer Vamsi Nandipati.