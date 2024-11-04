Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay called Caste Census being taken up by Revanth Reddy Sarkar as a time pass exercise. Speaking to media persons at Vardavelly in Karimnagar district, Bandi Sanjay questioned the need for Caste Census, when KCR-led BRS Government had already done Samagra Kutumba Survey (comprehensive family and societal survey) in the past.

“Will caste of a person change? What happened to the report of Samagra Kutumba Survey done by KCR in the past?” questioned Bandi Sanjay, when reporters asked about his opinion on the Caste Census being taken up by Congress Government.

“KCR had done Samagra Kutumba Survey in the past. There is complete data about even castes in it. Where is that report? Why can’t Revanth Reddy Government get that report from KCR? Caste Census is just a timepass exercise,” pointed out Bandi Sanjay commenting on Revanth Sarkar’s latest initiative aimed at enumerating castes in Telangana.

“KCR Sarkar had done Samagra Kutumba Survey by troubling all the people in Telangana. People from even foreign nations rushed to their natives places with 150km per hour speed to participate in the survey. KCR terrorised entire Telangana people to conduct Samagra Kutumba Survey. Now where is that report?” said Bandi Sanjay attacking KCR in his inimitable style.

“If Revanth Reddy want caste data, he should get Samagra Kutumba Survey report from KCR, who is sleeping in his farm house. He is readily available now. If KCR does not give report, then Revanth Reddy should collect the money spent on Samagra Kutumba Survey from KCR,” summed up Bandi Sanjay.

Dnr