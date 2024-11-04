x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebah Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebah Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
View all stories
Home > Politics

Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise

Published on November 4, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana
image
KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts
image
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
image
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry

Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise

Bandi Sanjay Demands Transparency on Farm Loan Waivers

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay called Caste Census being taken up by Revanth Reddy Sarkar as a time pass exercise. Speaking to media persons at Vardavelly in Karimnagar district, Bandi Sanjay questioned the need for Caste Census, when KCR-led BRS Government had already done Samagra Kutumba Survey (comprehensive family and societal survey) in the past.

“Will caste of a person change? What happened to the report of Samagra Kutumba Survey done by KCR in the past?” questioned Bandi Sanjay, when reporters asked about his opinion on the Caste Census being taken up by Congress Government.

“KCR had done Samagra Kutumba Survey in the past. There is complete data about even castes in it. Where is that report? Why can’t Revanth Reddy Government get that report from KCR? Caste Census is just a timepass exercise,” pointed out Bandi Sanjay commenting on Revanth Sarkar’s latest initiative aimed at enumerating castes in Telangana.

“KCR Sarkar had done Samagra Kutumba Survey by troubling all the people in Telangana. People from even foreign nations rushed to their natives places with 150km per hour speed to participate in the survey. KCR terrorised entire Telangana people to conduct Samagra Kutumba Survey. Now where is that report?” said Bandi Sanjay attacking KCR in his inimitable style.

“If Revanth Reddy want caste data, he should get Samagra Kutumba Survey report from KCR, who is sleeping in his farm house. He is readily available now. If KCR does not give report, then Revanth Reddy should collect the money spent on Samagra Kutumba Survey from KCR,” summed up Bandi Sanjay.

Dnr

Next KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts Previous Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
else

TRENDING

image
KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
image
Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release

Latest

image
Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana
image
KA: Kiran Abbavaram triumphed through relentless promotional efforts
image
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
image
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry

Most Read

image
Amaravati to be Ready in 3 Years : AP Minister Narayana
image
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
image
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry

Related Articles

sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebah Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree Priyanka Mohan Cool Coffee Day Nithya Menen Simple And Cool Look Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge