Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is doing multiple films and he has picked up a multi-starrer. The film is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and the film features Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, Nara Rohith in the lead roles. The film is an intense action film and it is titled Bhairavam. The first look poster of the film is out and Bellamkonda Sreenivas looks intense in a rugged look in the film. Bhairavam is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Garudan. The shoot commenced recently and the makers initially wanted to release the film during Sankranthi. The team is now in plans to release the film in February.

The shooting formalities will be completed in November. The film will have Manchu Manoj essaying a role with negative shades and the climax portions are said to be the major highlights of Bhairavam. Sricharan Pakala is the music director and KK Radha Mohan is the producer. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is shooting for Sekhar Chandra’s Tyson Naidu and he is also shooting for an untitled film produced by Shine Screens. He also will kick-start the shoot of an action entertainer soon.