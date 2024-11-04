x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry

Published on November 4, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
image
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry
image
Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release
image
Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made headlines today with strong statements about Andhra Pradesh’s law and order situation, threatening to take over as Home Minister if criminal incidents continue to rise. During his visit to inaugurate a science lab at the Gollaprolu ZP High School in Kakinada district, Pawan Kalyan expressed serious concerns about the current state of public safety.

Pawan Kalyan criticized police inaction in cases involving threats to the Chief Minister and sexual assault incidents. He specifically questioned why police released an individual who allegedly threatened to kill the Chief Minister. “What are the police doing when women are being attacked in their own homes?” he demanded, expressing outrage over the handling of sexual assault cases.

Pawan Kalyan pointed out that many officials seem to be continuing their previous working style from the YSRCP government era. “If they continue to behave like they did under YSRCP, I won’t remain silent,” he warned. He expressed frustration that despite being in a new administration, old patterns of behavior persist among law enforcement officials.

In his address, Pawan Kalyan referenced the troubling legacy of the previous government, noting that approximately 30,000 girls went missing during the past five years while former CM YS Jagan remained silent on these issues. He emphasized that just as financial debts become inherited, the previous government’s failures in law enforcement continue to impact current conditions.

Pawan Kalyan strongly criticized the practice of considering caste and religion in criminal cases. “When someone commits a crime and assaults a three-year-old girl, will you still bring caste into the picture?” he questioned, challenging police officials about their understanding of the Indian Penal Code and its implementation.

“If I take over as Home Minister, the situation will be different,” Pawan Kalyan stated firmly. He noted that while the coalition government maintains patience due to being in power, it also has the determination to act decisively. He called on current AP Home Minister Anita to take more active measures in addressing these issues.

Regarding social media threats and crimes, Pawan Kalyan expressed particular concern about individuals openly threatening sexual violence online. He criticized the YSRCP’s stance of defending such behavior as freedom of expression, emphasizing that such threats cannot be tolerated.

“For this government, patience and determination go hand in hand,” Pawan Kalyan concluded, warning officials not to repeatedly test their limits. He urged top officials, including the DGP and Intelligence officers, to take public grievances seriously and act promptly on law and order issues.

-Sanyogita

Next Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam Previous Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release
else

TRENDING

image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
image
Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release
image
Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
image
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry
image
Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release
image
Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Most Read

image
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
image
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry
image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025

Related Articles

Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha