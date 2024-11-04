x
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Home > Movie News

Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release

Published on November 4, 2024 by swathy

Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release

Young actor Nithiin is working with Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu and the film is titled Thammudu. The film is expected to be high on action and Thammudu is the costliest attempt made in Nithiin’s career. The makers today announced that Thammudu will head for Maha Shivarathri 2025 release. The film releases on February 26th release on Wednesday. This would be a huge advantage for the film if Thammudu receives a positive response. Sapthami Gowda is the leading lady and Laya will be seen in an important role. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers.

Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director for Thammudu. The shooting formalities will be completed by the end of November. Thammudu also has huge scope for VFX work and Sriram Venu will take more than two months to complete the post-production formalities. Nithiin is also shooting for Robin Hood directed by Venky Kudumula. The film is aimed for December 20th release across the globe. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

Next AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry Previous Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
