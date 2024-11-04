Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release

Young actor Nithiin is working with Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu and the film is titled Thammudu. The film is expected to be high on action and Thammudu is the costliest attempt made in Nithiin’s career. The makers today announced that Thammudu will head for Maha Shivarathri 2025 release. The film releases on February 26th release on Wednesday. This would be a huge advantage for the film if Thammudu receives a positive response. Sapthami Gowda is the leading lady and Laya will be seen in an important role. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers.

Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director for Thammudu. The shooting formalities will be completed by the end of November. Thammudu also has huge scope for VFX work and Sriram Venu will take more than two months to complete the post-production formalities. Nithiin is also shooting for Robin Hood directed by Venky Kudumula. The film is aimed for December 20th release across the globe. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.