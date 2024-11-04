x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Published on November 4, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
image
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry
image
Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release
image
Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Icon Star Allu Arjun is all focused on Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film directed by Sukumar is aimed for December 5th release across the globe. An item song is left for shoot and the song will be shot on Allu Arjun and Sree Leela from November 5th. Soon after this, Allu Arjun will kick-start his national promotional tour for Pushpa 2: The Rule. He is all set to tour in six cities to promote the film. The tour starts in the middle of November.

Allu Arjun will start his tour in Patna and he will promote Pushpa 2: The Rule across Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The tour will take place for 15 days and it will end by November 30th. He will then participate in the pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun is also expected to tour in AP in the first week of December. Rashmika is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Next Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release Previous Devara arriving on Netflix soon
else

TRENDING

image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
image
Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release
image
Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
image
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry
image
Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release
image
Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Most Read

image
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
image
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry
image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025

Related Articles

Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha