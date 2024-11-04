Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Icon Star Allu Arjun is all focused on Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film directed by Sukumar is aimed for December 5th release across the globe. An item song is left for shoot and the song will be shot on Allu Arjun and Sree Leela from November 5th. Soon after this, Allu Arjun will kick-start his national promotional tour for Pushpa 2: The Rule. He is all set to tour in six cities to promote the film. The tour starts in the middle of November.

Allu Arjun will start his tour in Patna and he will promote Pushpa 2: The Rule across Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The tour will take place for 15 days and it will end by November 30th. He will then participate in the pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun is also expected to tour in AP in the first week of December. Rashmika is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule.