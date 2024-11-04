x
Home > Movie News

Devara arriving on Netflix soon

Published on November 4, 2024 by swathy

Young Tiger NTR is back with a bang with Devara. This is his solo release after six years. Devara took advantage of the Dasara season and minted massive money. There are discussions about the OTT release of Devara and the film arrives on Netflix on November 8th. Devara will be available on Netflix six weeks after the theatrical release of the film. This is a decent gap for a big film. The theatrical run of Devara has come to an end with the Diwali releases. Devara is a massive action entertainer directed by Koratala Siva. The film is bankrolled jointly by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

Koratala Siva is on a break and he will soon kick-start the pre-production work of Devara 2. The shooting formalities of Devara 2 will start soon after NTR completes his current commitments. As per the latest update, the shoot of Devara 2 will start during early 2026. NTR is shooting for War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and he will kick-start the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s film early next year. NTR will dedicate a year for Prashanth Neel’s film.

