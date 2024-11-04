x
Home > Movie News

A simple wedding for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita

Published on November 4, 2024 by swathy

Tollywood handsome hunk Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is in a relationship with model turned actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo got engaged sometime ago in the presence of their family members and close friends. The wedding is planned to take place in December. Several destinations are considered by the families and they have opted out for a simple wedding. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita will tie the knot on December 4th in Annapurna Studios owned by Akkinenis. A special set will be erected for the wedding. A traditional mandapam will be built for their wedding. The guest list is also limited as Chaitanya and Sobhita will host a wedding reception.

On the work front, Chaitanya is busy with Thandel and the shoot is in the final stages. Chandoo Mondeti is the director of this expensive attempt and GA2 Pictures are the producers. Sobhita has no Telugu films lined up but she is busy with Bollywood films and web-based projects.

