Amazon Prime gets its users doubled for the month of March

The whole world is left scared due to coronavirus and the theatres across the globe are shut. The digital platforms happen to be the only platform of entertainment for the people all over the world. The digital giant Amazon got its subscribers doubled for the month of March due to the coronavirus scare. As most of the people are left restricted to their homes, they sat spending hours across digital streaming platforms like Amazon and Netflix.

Brian T Olsavsky, the Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Amazon revealed the news during the earnings call. He said that the traffic continued to be huge in April too. The films from USA, Germany and UK are getting pay-per-view as the theatres are shut. The music lovers also spent number of hours on Amazon music confirmed Olsavsky. On the whole, digital giants like Amazon, Netflix who owns millions of subscribers across the globe are the most benefited out of the coronavirus lockdown.