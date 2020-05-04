Tollywood to avoid outdoor shoots

With the coronavirus scare, the shoots of Telugu films are halted. The exact dates when the shoots would get resumed is unknown for the filmmakers. The producers are left in huge financial stress because of the unexpected break. Some of the actors are keen to resume the shoots only after the vaccine for coronavirus arrives in the market. Though some of the producers are ok with the idea, some of them are strongly opposing the move as it takes 8-10 months more for the vaccine to be available.

Hence various producers are suggesting indoor shoots with a limited crew so that the shoots can be completed. The producers are ready to follow the guidelines of the government. The outdoor shoots will be restricted for some time as it needs enough crew and excessive burdens like traveling and more manpower. Special security measures too should be taken to prevent outsiders in these cases. Telugu Film Producers Council and Producers Guild will discuss all these factors and will come up with a single stand. A bunch of producers would meet the governments of Telugu states to allow shoots soon.

The theatre openings are interconnected with the shootings as they need enough number of prominent films to be ready for release before the theatres across Telugu states start screening back movies.