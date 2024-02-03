Ambajipeta Marriage Band emerges as Clear Winner

Young actor, Suhas’ latest film Ambajipeta Marriage Band released in theatres yesterday and got blockbuster response from everyone. The film is directed by newcomer Dushyanth Katikineni. It also stars Sharanya Pradeep and Shivani Nagaram in key roles.

“Ambajipeta Marriage Band” has emerged as the clear winner this weekend, securing stellar ratings on ticket booking platforms and earning high praise from critics alike.

The positive buzz generated by audience word-of-mouth is significantly contributing to its success. This was particularly evident from the sold-out night shows yesterday, a testament to the film’s widespread appeal.

The advance bookings for today and the coming days are looking very promising. For moviegoers looking for quality entertainment this weekend, “Ambajipeta Marriage Band” stands out as the top choice.

The film is anticipated to draw large crowds over the weekend, thanks in part to the exceptional performances by Suhas and Sharanya Pradeep, its captivating music, and the compelling narrative that has been driving audiences to the cinemas.