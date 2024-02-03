Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar first look

Dulquer Salmaan has become a household name across different languages as a Pan-India actor. He has been working in interesting and different films from the start of his career. He completed 12 glorious years and his next movie is titled as Lucky Baskhar.

Commemorating the occasion, the makers of the movie have released the first look of Lucky Baskhar.

Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing a Bank cashier who encompasses an extraordinary journey.

Makers have categorised the movie as “an evoking tale of uncluttered ambition, deadly risk and brave escape.” An even more interesting fact is that the movie is set in the 80’s Bombay.

Venky Atluri who made Sir/Vaathi, previously, is directing this film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role. Nimish Ravi is handling cinematography and Navin Nooli is editing the film.

The movie will be released in Telugu , Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages worldwide.