Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Movie News

Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar first look

Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar first look

Dulquer Salmaan has become a household name across different languages as a Pan-India actor. He has been working in interesting and different films from the start of his career. He completed 12 glorious years and his next movie is titled as Lucky Baskhar.

Commemorating the occasion, the makers of the movie have released the first look of Lucky Baskhar.

Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing a Bank cashier who encompasses an extraordinary journey.

Makers have categorised the movie as “an evoking tale of uncluttered ambition, deadly risk and brave escape.” An even more interesting fact is that the movie is set in the 80’s Bombay.

Venky Atluri who made Sir/Vaathi, previously, is directing this film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role. Nimish Ravi is handling cinematography and Navin Nooli is editing the film.

The movie will be released in Telugu , Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages worldwide.

