Poonam Pandey fakes her death, Alive

Bollywood actress and model Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer and her manager broke out the news yesterday morning. The entire nation was in shock and condolences poured in for the 32-year-old. The actress today announced that she is very much alive and she faked her death so as to educate everyone about cervical cancer. The reactions are mixed but Poonam Pandey suffering with cervical cancer is true.

“I am alive. I didn’t die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about the hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives due to cervical cancer. I am sorry caused this tear and I am sorry to those I have hurt. My intention: to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about – cervical cancer. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease” told Poonam Pandey.