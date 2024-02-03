x
A Gutsy decision from Vijay

Published on February 3, 2024 by

A Gutsy decision from Vijay

Tamil Superstar Vijay has been consistently delivering blockbusters and he emerged as the highest paid Tamil actor. He is charging close to Rs 150 crores per film and all his films have been doing exceptional business. Vijay who is doing two films per year has decided to take up full-time politics. He will quit films and will focus on fulltime politics starting next year. He is working on the aim to contest in 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Vijay took a gutsy decision to quit films at a crucial time in his career.

Also, there is a lot of political vacuum in Tamil Nadu after the demise of legends like Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi and Vijaykanth. Kamal Haasan restricted himself as a part-time politician and he is active right before the polls. Vijay decided to take up politics when he is earning big in films and is enjoying star status. His party is named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and he will start his political campaign next year. The actor approached the Election Commission of India for all the permissions.

