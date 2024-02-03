x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Viral Now: Poonam Pandey partied two days ago

Published on February 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky Movie Review
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Viral Now: Poonam Pandey partied two days ago

Actress, model and host Poonam Pandey passed away yesterday at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer and this news left the entire nation in shock. Poonam Pandey who was known for her controversies never disclosed that she was battling with health issues. A video is now going viral in which Poonam Pandey was spotted partying and the video was shot two days ago. Critic KRK shared the video saying that her death was a publicity stunt. Actor Rozlyn Khan too said that her death was fake.

Poonam Pandey’s manager confirmed the news yesterday that the actress passed away after battling cervical cancer. None of her family members responded or made statements about the demise of Poonam Pandey. Herfans are left in deep shock with her untimely demise. There are reports that the last rites of Poonam Pandey will take place in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh but there is no official confirmation.

Next A Gutsy decision from Vijay Previous “Miss Perfect”- The Perfect Sit-com is Now Streaming on Disney+Hotstar
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Latest

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky Movie Review
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Most Read

image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire

Related Articles

Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky