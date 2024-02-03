Viral Now: Poonam Pandey partied two days ago

Actress, model and host Poonam Pandey passed away yesterday at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer and this news left the entire nation in shock. Poonam Pandey who was known for her controversies never disclosed that she was battling with health issues. A video is now going viral in which Poonam Pandey was spotted partying and the video was shot two days ago. Critic KRK shared the video saying that her death was a publicity stunt. Actor Rozlyn Khan too said that her death was fake.

Poonam Pandey’s manager confirmed the news yesterday that the actress passed away after battling cervical cancer. None of her family members responded or made statements about the demise of Poonam Pandey. Herfans are left in deep shock with her untimely demise. There are reports that the last rites of Poonam Pandey will take place in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh but there is no official confirmation.