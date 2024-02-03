Eagle Was No 2 Then, No 1 Now: TG Vishwa Prasad

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s mass action entertainer Eagle directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer on People Media Factory will have its theatrical release on February 9th. Meanwhile, TG Vishwa Prasad interacted with the media today.

The producer states that the content of Eagle will spellbind everyone. “The movie will appeal to large sections of audiences. The story, message, action, and songs will be extraordinary. Ravi Teja will appear in a never-before get-up and character. We are doing consecutive movies with Ravi Teja because of the rapport we share with each other.”

Vishwa Prasad affirms they postponed the movie from Sankranthi keeping the welfare of industry in mind. “In terms of trade, Eagle was second best… But it is now No.1.”

The producer who lauded director Karthik Ghattamaneni for the content and taking is hopeful of the movie to entertain masses and families.