x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Eagle Was No 2 Then, No 1 Now: TG Vishwa Prasad

Published on February 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky Movie Review
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Eagle Was No 2 Then, No 1 Now: TG Vishwa Prasad

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s mass action entertainer Eagle directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer on People Media Factory will have its theatrical release on February 9th. Meanwhile, TG Vishwa Prasad interacted with the media today.

The producer states that the content of Eagle will spellbind everyone. “The movie will appeal to large sections of audiences. The story, message, action, and songs will be extraordinary. Ravi Teja will appear in a never-before get-up and character. We are doing consecutive movies with Ravi Teja because of the rapport we share with each other.”

Vishwa Prasad affirms they postponed the movie from Sankranthi keeping the welfare of industry in mind. “In terms of trade, Eagle was second best… But it is now No.1.”

The producer who lauded director Karthik Ghattamaneni for the content and taking is hopeful of the movie to entertain masses and families.

Next Upasana holds a Mega Bash for Celebrities Previous Ambajipeta Marriage Band emerges as Clear Winner
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Latest

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky Movie Review
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Most Read

image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire

Related Articles

Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky