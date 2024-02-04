Upasana holds a Mega Bash for Celebrities

Marking the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi receiving Padma Vibhushan, his daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela hosted a grand party last night for celebrities. Several bigwigs from Tollywood and Telangana politics attended the bash. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with leaders Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Kalvakuntla Kavitha attended the bash.

From Tollywood, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Dil Raju, Mythri Naveen, Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, Shankar, Sharwanand, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Niharika, Vamshi Paidipally and others were present. Apart from these, several businessmen who are close to Mega family were present for the grand bash.