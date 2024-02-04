Poonam Pandey lands into Troubles for Faking Death

Controversial model and actress Poonam Pandey has been suffering from cervical cancer and to bring awareness among the people, the actress faked her death. Her manager announced that Poonam Pandey passed away and after a day, the actress is back with a video byte saying that she is spreading awareness on cervical cancer. The topic got trending across the nation and Poonam Pandey said that the cancer is curable and the needed precautions should be taken.

All Indian Cine Workers Association demanded to file an FIR against the actress as she exploited her own death. “The Fake PR stunt by Model and Actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of Cervical Cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable. After this news, people may hesitate to believe any Death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry Stoops to such levels for PR. Poonam Pandey’s manager had confirmed the False News, so there should be an FIR against Poonam Pandey and her Manager to prevent anyone exploiting their own death news for personal gains (PR). The entire Indian film industry, along with the entire nation, paid tribute” told their statement.