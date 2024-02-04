Two guest roles in Kalki 2898 AD

A major schedule of Kalki 2898 AD will kickstart on February 12th and the entire cast would participate in the shoot. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and others will be present for the shoot and Nag Ashwin is in plans to complete the shooting portions with this schedule in February. As per the update, the film will have two cameos of young Superstars. Dulquer Salman and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in two interesting roles and they are cameos.

Both the actors will join the sets in this schedule and will complete filming for Kalki 2898 AD. The film’s post-production work is happening at a faster pace and Kalki 2898 AD is announced for May 9th release. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and Santosh Narayanan is the music director.