Ambati demands Naidu to break silence on Akhila Priya

The TDP raised a hue and cry when former Minister and AP TDP President K. Atchannaidu was arrested in the ESI scam case. Atchannaidu was kept in jail for many days till he could finally get bail. Now, the YCP is asking why the TDP is keeping silent on the arrest of Akhila Priya in Hyderabad.

YCP MLA Ambati Rambabu demanded Chandrababu Naidu to break his silence on the Akhila Priya arrest. Why had the TDP chief lost his voice? He said that the TDP chief had called Atchannaidu when the latter was arrested in the corruption scam. Naidu also went to the Guntur General Hospital to visit him. But now, Naidu was not calling on Akhila Priya.

The YCP MLA accused Naidu of following double standards. The TDP chief had tried to take political mileage out of Atchannaidu’s arrest since it took place in Andhra Pradesh. But, he was afraid of raising his voice in respect of the arrest of Akhila Priya since it happened in Telangana.

Ambati has said that the TDP chief is afraid of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao. It was just because of the Vote for Note case. The YCP leaders are launching an all out attack on Naidu who is undoubtedly not in a position to defend Akhila Priya in the latest kidnapping case.

