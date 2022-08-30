Ambati says Ramoji Rao is TDP president

AP Minister for Water Resources, Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday, alleged that Eenadu Group chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao is the real president of the TDP. He said that Ramoji Rao had been running the TDP from behind the screen.

Referring to the adverse reports in the media about the Polavaram Project, the Minister alleged that Ramoji Rao had been writing against the Polavaram Project and the State government because the contract was withdrawn from Ramoji Rao’s relatives.

The Minister said that the contract was given by the TDP government on nomination basis. However, after the YSR Congress formed the government in the state, the contract was withdrawn and given to another company on reverse tendering system in open tender. The Eenadu group chairman was upset with the government withdrawing the contract from his relative and hence writing negatively against the project and the government.

The Minister further said that Ramoji Rao had made Chandrababu Naidu a dummy leader and was running even the day-to-today affairs of the TDP. He also alleged that Ramoji Rao was selecting the candidates for the TDP for the next elections.

In a strong urge to defeat the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Ramoji Rao was organising pro-TDP forces in the state, the Minister said. He said that some media houses in Andhra Pradesh have kept the agenda to defeat the YSR Congress in the next election.

However, Rambabu asserted that people were watching these political conspiracies of the TDP and its media. He also claimed that people who have been receiving the benefits of the government for the past three years would be able to understand these conspiracies and would stand against them.

Ambati Rambabu appealed to the people to defeat these forces that have been trying to destabilise the government through fake news and false campaigns. He also wanted the people to back Jagan Mohan Reddy government which had been working to improve the lives of the poor and neglected sections.