Ambulance driver reveals shocking facts about Sushant Singh Rajput’s body

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14th leaving the entire country in deep shock. During an interview with Times Now, one of the ambulance attendants made sensational comments. He said that the body of Sushant Singh Rajput was yellow in color which never happens in the case of suicide. He also said that his knees were bent which never happens in hanging. He said that everything was suspicious and there are marks on his legs and the body. The attendant also said they observe foam coming out from the body of a person who commits suicide but it did not happen in Sushant’s case.

The attendant said that the cops asked him not to speak to the media and he said that he is scared to make these revelations. The attendant made these comments almost two months after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is currently being investigated by the CBI officials. Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is facing the heat and the Enforcement Directorate officials are investigating her currently in a money laundering case.