After ‘Shehensha’, Nadda calls KCR as Kumbhakarna

After calling Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao ‘Shehensha’ of his will and wish, national BJP president J P Nadda on Monday likened him to Kumbhakarna, the demon king and brother of Ravana.

Mythology has it that Kumbhakarna had a massive appetite and slept for months. The BJP president launched a broadside on KCR saying the Telangana Chief Minister was in deep slumber like Kumbhakarna at a time when the state is witnessing an alarming rise in Covid-19 positive cases and that the KCR-government has also failed to check the spread of coronavirus in the state. ..

“The Telangana Chief Minister is the modern Kumbharkana. He is in deep sleep when his state is severely hit by the pandemic. The Telangana High Court expressed its displeasure and anguish over the pandemic situation in the state. Several times, the court had warned Telangana to get its act together. But the court observations failed to wake up the Chief Minister who like Kumbhakarna is in deep sleep,” Nadda took potshots.

He alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was corrupt. The BJP president levelled serious allegations against the Chief Minister stating that the Kaleshwaram project cost escalated phenomenally for the sake of commissions and kickbacks. “The initial estimation for completion of Kaleshwaram project was Rs 45,000 crore. This was escalated to Rs 85,000 crore. Why? It is because of commissions and kickbacks,” Nadda charged.

Further, Nadda stated that the Telangana government has failed to implement Ayushman Bharat in the state due to which at least 98 lakh people could not benefit from the national insurance progamme.

The BJP president also criticised the Telangana government that it had failed to create jobs and employment in the state. “KCR made tall promises that he will create one lakh jobs if Telangana gets separate statehood. How many jobs did the Telangana government create,” he questioned.