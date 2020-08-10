Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee tested Corona positive

Corona virus is spreading fast across the country and today it recorded highest ever single day cases. The news is confirmed by none other than ministry of health and welfare.

Ministry tweeted, “India records highest ever single day recoveries of 54,859 today. Recoveries exceed active cases by more than 9 lakh. Case Fatality Rate touches a new low of 2%.”

On a related note, former president of India Pranab Mukherjee today tested positive for Corona virus. He tweeted from his handle, “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.”

It is to be noted that India is not only recording highest number of cases each day, but it is also recording highest number of recoveries every day. Death rates are low as of now and no need to press panic button even if someone is tested positive for this virus.