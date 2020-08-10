Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha release pushed by a year

Bollywood actor and Mr Perfect Aamir Khan takes up one project at a time and he takes ample time for the post-production work and announces the release date well in advance. His next film Laal Singh Chaddha is aimed for Christmas 2020 release. With the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, the shoot got delayed. The actor recently flew to Turkey to resume the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha but the makers today announced that the film will be delayed by a year and will release for Christmas 2021.

Aamir Khan is in plans to resume the shoot at the earliest and complete the work. The film is inspired by the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump and Aamir Khan’s former manager Advait Chandan is the director. Kareena Kapoor is the leading lady and Aamir Khan Productions in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures are the producers. Laal Singh Chaddha will now have its release in 2021 and not this year. Aamir Khan’s new salt and pepper look is now viral across social media circles.