Amid pandemic, Karan Johar has big plans for May

Top filmmaker Karan Johar shares a great bonding with most of the Bollywood celebrities and filmmakers. Karan Johar is known for hosting lavish night parties for the stars frequently in his Bandra residence. Bollywood is shut for the past one year and there are no parties, events celebrated because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Karan Johar is in plans to make his 49th birthday memorable and he has invited almost all the top stars of Bollywood. Karan Joar will turn 49 tomorrow.

He is said to have invited Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jahnvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. The surprise is that Karan Johar is keen to celebrate his birthday for three days starting from tomorrow evening.

The number of guests are divided to avoid a mad rush during this pandemic time. The birthday bash of Karan Johar will take place in his Alibaug farmhouse and we have to wait to see how many celebrities will turn out for the bash during this coronavirus pandemic time.