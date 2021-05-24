High Court gives bail to Sangam Dairy Chairman

Giving one more shock to the YSRCP regime, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has granted bail to Sangam Dairy Chairman and former TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra. Bail was also given to Sangam Dairy Managing Director Gopalakrishnan. The court ordered them to submit sureties.

The HC however ordered Mr. Narendra and Mr. Gopalakrishnan to remain available within the Vijayawada Corporation limits for the next four weeks. They should provide their address in Vijayawada to the investigating officers. The police can call them for questioning with a 24 hours prior notice to them.

As of now, Mr. Narendra was receiving treatment while in judicial custody at a private hospital in Rajahmundry. He got infected with the Coronavirus infection while in jail. He was arrested on April 23 on the charges of mismanaging the properties of the Sangam Dairy in the Guntur district.

Ever since additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy ‘behaved threateningly’ before a judges bench, the Jagan Reddy regime has been getting adverse judgements one by one from both the High Court and the Supreme Court. The YCP leaders were unusually silent in a departure from their past track record of making abusive comments against the courts’ judgements.