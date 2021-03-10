An acid test for Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi is one of the most successful directors of Telugu cinema. He is backing a small film for the first time and the film titled Gaali Sampath is hitting the screens tomorrow. Touted to be an emotional entertainer, Gaali Sampath has Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu in the lead roles. Anil Ravipudi owned the film and is promoting the film all over.

He even supervised the direction and penned the screenplay for this innovative attempt. Anil Ravipudi will face an acid test with the film as Gaali Sampath completely relies on his brand value. The pre bookings are not remarkable as Jathi Ratnalu is dominating the release chart this weekend. The team of Gaali Sampath is pretty confident that the film will pick up by the evening shows through the word of mouth. Rajendra Prasad’s performance is told to be the major highlight of Gaali Sampath. The film is directed by Anish and is produced by Shine Screens and Imagespart Entertainments.