Nani’s Tuck Jagadish will have a sweet surprise

Nani will be next seen in Tuck Jagadish and the film is announced for summer release. Shiva Nirvana directed the movie and Ritu Varma is the leading lady. Marking her birthday, the makers released a poster featuring Ritu. The makers hinted that Ritu plays a Naxalite in the film. Going with this, Tuck Jagadish will have a special surprise through Ritu.

The teaser is packed with all the commercial ingredients and the expectations are high. Tuck Jagadish will release on April 23rd. Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rao Ramesh and Naresh will be seen in other important roles. Thaman composed the music for Tuck Jagadish and the film is produced by Shine Screens.