Andhra gets environmental clearances for Kadapa steel plant

In a major boost to setting up of the Kadapa Steel plant, the Centre has given environmental clearances within four months of the Andhra Pradesh government’s application.

The state government had submitted the proposal on December 20, 2020 to grant environmental clearances for Kadapa Steel Plant and sent amendments on January 29, 2021.

Andhra government had attached a copy of the Environmental Impact Assessment to these proposals.

According to an official statement issued by the state government, the EAC meetings on the proposals were held in December and February, and favorably disposed towards the government proposals and action plans.

The board conducted a comprehensive review of the proposals and finally approved them.

Under the green belt development plan, 34 per cent of land, which translates to 484.4 hectares, has been allocated and 12,10,000 seedlings will be planted in five years.

The Andhra government has made proposals to set up AP High Grade Steels Ltd. (steel plant) at Sunnapurallapalle and Peddananduluru villages, Kadapa district, with an aim to produce three million metric tonnes per year, including 84.7 MW of electricity generation in the first phase.