Andhra Guv to exercise franchise 1st time in state

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan are poised to exercise their franchise for the first time on Wednesday for the urban local bodies elections in the state.

This will be the first time after Harichandan has assumed the office of the Governor in the southern state and their votes will be cast in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation polls.

The Harichandans have been scheduled to cast their vote at 11 a.m. at the polling station located at the CVR GMC High School opposite the city civil courts complex near the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Harichandan, who is also the president of the Andhra Pradesh state branch of the Indian Red Cross Society launched a poster for the centenary cycle rally from Srikakulam to Vijayawada, starting from March 16-25.

The rally will commemorate 100 years of the Red Cross Society’s humanitarian services in India.

“The selfless service rendered by IRCS volunteers during Covid-19 lockdown period is praise worthy… the centenary cycle rally would create more awareness among the youth and motivate them to join the Red Cross movement in large numbers and participate in its voluntary activities such as blood donation, tree plantation,” said the Governor.

He advised the IRCS officials to take care of the health of the cyclists participating in the rally, along with all precautionary measures and Coronavirus guidelines during the rally.

Sridhar Reddy, chairman of Andhra Pradesh state branch of the Red Cross informed the Governor that the rally is the first of its kind in the country, which will have two routes — Srikakulam to Vijayawada and Anantapuram Vijayawada.

Up to 200 cyclists are expected to join the rally.