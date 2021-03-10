Tax exemption discussions for Sreekaram

Sreekaram is a film on farmers and it narrates the problems faced by farmers and the modern techniques that are introduced in farming. The trailer and the songs are promising and Telangana Minister KTR attended the pre-release event as Chief Guest. He appreciated the efforts of the entire team of Sreekaram. Talented director Harish Shankar during the event requested KTR to consider tax exemption for Sreekaram as the farmers and their welfare are on top priority for the Telangana government.

KTR promised that he would consider tax exemption but he said that the time to take the call is too little. It would be good if the government of Telangana considers offering tax exemption for films like Sreekaram as there would be more attempts in the future in Telugu cinema. Sreekaram is directed by B Kishore and Sharwanand, Priyanka Arul Mohan played the lead roles. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and the film releases tomorrow.