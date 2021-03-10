Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are sharing the screen for the first time for Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director and the shoot of the film is happening in and around East Godavari district. Ram Charan completed shooting for his part in the recent schedule and he returned back to the sets of RRR. He would have hectic days ahead as he will be shooting for the climax portions of RRR for the next few weeks.

Going with the update, Koratala Siva is in plans to can a mass dance number on Chiranjeevi and Charan. The song will be shot at a later date soon after Charan turns free. Koratala Siva pitched the idea recently and the song is designed currently. Acharya is carrying terrific expectations and the film is announced for May 13th release. Matinee Entertainments are the producers. Acharya also features Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde in other important roles.