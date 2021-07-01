An update on Tollywood’s Drugs Case

The drugs case of Tollywood celebrities created a sensation all over. The names of several celebrities surfaced and the cops of Special Cell investigated several celebrities and the investigation took place for months. It all started after Ravi Teja’s brother Bharat died in an accident and the cops traced a drug racket as per his mobile phone. A case has been registered on July 2nd, 2017 on 11 Tollywood celebrities. 30 people are arrested in relation to this case. The cops also conducted several raids and traced many drug peddlers in and around Hyderabad.

The cops even collected the blood, hair and nail samples of the Tollywood celebrities who appeared before the investigation. Exactly, four years after this, the court gave a clean chit to all the 11 Tollywood celebrities. The Telangana cops submitted a report to the court after a detailed investigation and the court approved the report. Initially, the celebrities maintained a close relationship with the government of Andhra Pradesh. After the drugs case saw light, the industry turned close with the government of Telangana. The opposition parties claim that the investigation was sidelined. Telangana PCC Chief Revanth Reddy is demanding an ED investigation in the drugs case of the Tollywood celebrities.