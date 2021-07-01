Will Shankar and Lyca resolve Indian 2 Issue?

Top director Shankar and production house Lyca Productions are at loggerheads and the shoot of Indian 2 is kept on hold. Lyca wants Shankar to complete the pending shoot of Indian 2 and they are ready to deposit the remaining budget for the completion of the shoot. They made it clear that they would not allocate an extra budget for the movie. Shankar is not ready to go ahead as per the terms of Lyca Productions. His version is reported by his lawyer to the Madras High Court.

With the issue unresolved, the Madras High Court appointed a retired judge from Supreme Court to intervene in the issue and settle it at the earliest. Shankar is busy with the pre-production of Ram Charan’s pan-Indian project and the shoot is expected to commence from August. Kamal Haasan is busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. Rs 180 crores are spent for Indian 2 till date. We have to wait to see if the issue will get resolved soon.