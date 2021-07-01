This Jana Sena leader is giving a tough time to YSRCP Minister

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena is organisationally weak across the state. Despite the enthusiasm of the young cadres, it lacks proper leadership at the grassroots level. Vijayawada West seems to be an honourable exception. Here, a young leader, who fought and lost in 2019 assembly elections, is giving a torrid time to well-entrenched YSRCP leader and endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas.

Pothina Mahesh, who contested and lost from Vijayawada West against Vellampalli has trained his guns against the minister. He has been making allegations galore against misuse of power and favouritism against Vellampalli. He has highlighted the irregularities in the Kanadadurga temple in Vijayawada, which is part of the minister’s constituency. He has also gone to court against the double increments given to an endowment official, considered close to Vellampalli.

Initially, Vellampalli ignored Mahesh’s tirade. But, as the attack became increasingly intense, he has begun to counter the Jana Sena leader. Strangely, even the TDP is not targeting Vellampalli the way Mahesh is doing. Except for an occasional attack by MP Kesineni Nani, the TDP has been largely silent. But, Mahesh of Jana Sena is carrying on a relentless attack on Vellampalli.

A troubled Vellampalli is now said to be digging up Mahesh’s past and is said to be getting cases filed against his brother’s land dealings. One does not know how far this battle will go, but as of now, Pothina Mahesh is fast emerging as a rebel leader in Vijayawada West. Mahesh has vowed to continue his fight against Vellampalli Srinivas.