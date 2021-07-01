How Chevireddy turned “distributor” of Anandaiah medicine?

YSRCP MLA from Chandragiri in Chittoor, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, is facing a strange problem. He has taken up an initiative to supply Anandaiah’s anti-Corona ayurvedic potion to every person in his constituency. Little did he realise that his well-intentioned move became a headache for himself.

Chevireddy has brought four of five associates of Anandaiah and collected the herbal ingredients to get the medicine prepared in his constituency. The medicine was neatly packed in a plastic box, with his and YS Jagan’s photograph. The medicine is now being distributed to various people in Chandragiri constituency. They felt the whole move would get him publicity and earn the good will of the voters.

But, the cost of making the medicine began shooting up. He thought the cost of the medicine would be around Rs 40 lakh and distribution would entail another Rs 10 lakh. But, the budget overshot and he is now forced to spend double of what he planned.

But, there were other problems too. His politician friends from across AP and even Telangana began calling him up for the medicine in large quantities. Not just YSRCP, but even the TDP and BjP leaders began calling him up for the medicine. Parcelling ten to fifteen carton loads of Anandaiah’s medicine is now becoming too much of an effort for him. He is now said to be worried about the cost of the making of the medicine. Distributing medicine for free in one’s constituency is one thing. But doing the same for friends and acquaintances all across the two states is too much of a burden for Chevireddy.