Analysis: Two challenges ahead for Tollywood

Last year, the film producers met and discussed about the OTT streaming dates of their films. A healthy gap of 8 weeks was discussed and the filmmakers agreed to sign the OTT deals. Any film should be available on OTT platforms only after 8 weeks of its theatrical release. But things changed badly in the recent months. Most of the biggies are now available in three weeks after the theatrical release on OTT platforms. This turned out to be a huge dent for the theatrical revenues. The greedy deals by the producers is keeping the theatrical market at a risk. From the past two weeks, there are debates on social media for the same.

Top producer Allu Aravind recently commented that there should be a good gap between the theatrical and the digital release and he wished that all the filmmakers would follow the same for their upcoming releases. The Tollywood producers are keen to meet once again and issue a deadline so that the audience would watch the films in theatres. The excessive ticket pricing is also a barrier for small and medium-budget films. Several movies suffered badly in Telangana because of the high ticket pricing.

All the producers should meet soon and discuss about the strict deadline for OTT release and the high ticket pricing issue. These two are turning a threat to the theatrical market of Telugu movies. A perfect solution should be chalked out before the damage gets done.