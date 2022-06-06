Mahanadu, Times Group survey put TDP in upbeat mood

The mood in the opposition TDP is upbeat. There are celebrations everywhere and the voices of the TDP leaders sound victorious. There are two reasons for the change in the mood of the TDP in Andhra Pradesh. The two reasons put the party in advantage guaranteeing them a grand return of the party to power in the 2024 general elections.

The first reason for the sudden upbeat mood in the party is the grand success of the party’s Mahanadu. Even the party leaders were surprised to see the crowd at the event after the repeated defeats in the 2019 general election and the local body elections.

This success has changed the tone of the leaders who are now coming up with a firm voice against the ruling YSR Congress. Be it Chandrababu Naidu or his son Lokesh or even Atchennaidu, there is a strong warning with a firm tone coming.

The second reason is the reported survey of the Times of India media group, which was released last week. The survey is said to have been done by a Telugu website team of the Times Group, which gave a very bad rating for the ruling YSR Congress.

The survey touched on the implementation of the welfare schemes, the governance, corruption, three capitals, local MLAs performance, development of the state, debts and finally their favourite party for the 2024 elections. In every issue, the result was against the YSR Congress giving a clear edge to the TDP.

With these two reasons, the opposition TDP is now in an elated mood and is all set to be in the midst of the people in the next two years. The TDP has to sustain the mood of the people from today to the day when they go to the polling booth in April-May 2024.