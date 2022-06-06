Crowds cheer for Rana and Sai Pallavi in Rain

The trailer release event of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam took place last night in Kurnool. The event was disturbed due to strong winds and heavy rain. The LED screen placed on the screen fell down on the stage even before the program started. There was a panic situation but things came to a control soon. Rana and Sai Pallavi cheered up the crowds and there was a huge downpour after Rana started his speech. The event got concluded very soon with the speeches of Rana and Sai Pallavi.

Sai Pallavi thanked the audience for the love they have been showering on her. Rana expressed his confidence on Virata Parvam. The duo carried umbrellas and spoke in the heavy rain. Virata Parvam is a social drama that is directed by Venu Udugula. The film is announced for June 17th release. SLV Cinemas and Suresh Productions are the producers. The trailer looked quite impressive. Rana and Sai Pallavi play naxalites in this hard-hitting social drama.