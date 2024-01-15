Analysis: Why Jagan’s Response to the 2023 Telangana Election Lessons May Not Secure Success

The recent electoral defeat of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in the 2023 Telangana State Elections has provided valuable lessons, particularly regarding the failure to replace sitting MLAs and the widespread discontent among students and youth due to a lack of job notifications. While Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to have acknowledged these lessons, political analysts remain skeptical about the effectiveness of his approach in the upcoming elections.

Lesson-1: Change Sitting MLAs

The BRS’s downfall in Telangana is largely attributed to Chief Minister KCR’s reluctance to replace the majority of sitting MLAs, despite reports of significant anti-incumbency sentiments against them. The minimal changes made resulted in a high number of losses for the party. However, in constituencies where sitting MLAs were replaced, the BRS achieved a success rate. This outcome underscores the impact of long-serving MLAs becoming perceived as arrogant and inaccessible, leading voters to reject them despite their favorable sentiments toward KCR and the BRS. Post the Telangana elections, Jagan appears to have heeded this lesson, experimenting by changing the seats of sitting MLAs either by relocating them to different constituencies or dropping them altogether.

Why this Lesson-1 may not work for Jagan?

Nevertheless, political observers caution that Jagan’s strategy, inspired by the lessons learned from Telangana results, may not yield positive results in Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, the anti-wave was primarily directed at the MLAs, with some residual goodwill towards KCR due to his role in the Telangana movement and regional development initiatives. Conversely, in Andhra Pradesh, it seems the anti-wave is directed more towards Jagan himself, as his decisions and administrative actions have generated significant discontent. The concentration of power within Jagan and a select group of leaders has limited the MLAs’ influence, making them less susceptible to widespread anti-incumbency sentiments.

What Jagan Should Have Done Instead:

Jagan should have worked on his image makeover to erase the negative image he got in the last 4 years instead of changing the sitting MLAs and MPs.

Lesson 2: Job Notifications to Pacify Youngsters

Moreover, the lack of job opportunities emerged as a critical factor in the Telangana elections. The scarcity of job notifications over the past decade, coupled with issues such as paper leaks and exam irregularities, contributed to the disillusionment of unemployed youth. Jagan has seemingly internalized this lesson, evident in the release of a couple of job notifications by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) following the Telangana election results.

Why this Lesson will not work for Jagan?

However, the number of posts advertised in these notifications appears insufficient, and the delayed announcement of a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) failed to generate a positive response among the youth. The timing of such announcements, especially about the DSC, seems to be merely a political gesture, lacking substantive impact before the elections.

What Jagan Should Have Done Instead:

Jagan should have worked on the proper Job Calendar as he promised during his “pada yatra” and started it at least one year ago.

In conclusion, while Jagan appears to have gleaned important insights from the Telangana election results, the differences in political dynamics and public sentiment between the two states may hinder the effectiveness of his strategy. A more nuanced and tailored approach, addressing the unique challenges faced in Andhra Pradesh, may be imperative for Jagan to navigate the upcoming elections successfully.