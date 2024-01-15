x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Prabhas massy look from Romantic horror entertainer ‘The Raja Saab’

Published on January 15, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana

Prabhas massy look from Romantic horror entertainer ‘The Raja Saab’

The Pan indian superstar Prabhas is basking in the success of his recently released film, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.’ The actor is now gearing up for his next cinematic venture, a collaboration with Maruthi, which has been shrouded in secrecy, leaving fans curious about the nature of this upcoming cinematic spectacle.

Finally, the suspense was unveiled today in a grand event.

Prabhas and Maruthi’s ambitious project is titled “The Raja Saab,” a grand romantic horror entertainer. Along with the title, makers unveiled a powerful first look poster of Prabhas at a grand launch event held in the actor’s hometown, Bhimavaram, amid the excitement of fans.

This Pan-Indian film, featuring an illustrious cast, is set to be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with co-producer Vivek Kuchibotla, ‘The Raja Saab’ assures to be an absolute entertainer, presenting Prabhas in a vintage avatar.

Maruthi, renowned for his comedic genius said, “‘The Raja Saab’ stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is surely to leave audiences amazed.”

The film’s music will be composed by the sensational Thaman S. Cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, and VFX is managed by Kamal Kannan.

Next Analysis: Why Jagan’s Response to the 2023 Telangana Election Lessons May Not Secure Success Previous Guntur Kaaram Day 3 To Be Bigger Than Day 2
else

TRENDING

image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game

Latest

image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana

Most Read

image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash