Prabhas massy look from Romantic horror entertainer ‘The Raja Saab’

The Pan indian superstar Prabhas is basking in the success of his recently released film, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.’ The actor is now gearing up for his next cinematic venture, a collaboration with Maruthi, which has been shrouded in secrecy, leaving fans curious about the nature of this upcoming cinematic spectacle.

Finally, the suspense was unveiled today in a grand event.

Prabhas and Maruthi’s ambitious project is titled “The Raja Saab,” a grand romantic horror entertainer. Along with the title, makers unveiled a powerful first look poster of Prabhas at a grand launch event held in the actor’s hometown, Bhimavaram, amid the excitement of fans.

This Pan-Indian film, featuring an illustrious cast, is set to be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with co-producer Vivek Kuchibotla, ‘The Raja Saab’ assures to be an absolute entertainer, presenting Prabhas in a vintage avatar.

Maruthi, renowned for his comedic genius said, “‘The Raja Saab’ stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is surely to leave audiences amazed.”

The film’s music will be composed by the sensational Thaman S. Cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, and VFX is managed by Kamal Kannan.