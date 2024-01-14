Guntur Kaaram Day 3 To Be Bigger Than Day 2

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sankranti outing Guntur Kaaram is unstoppable with the movie doing exceptional business in its first weekend. Guntur Kaaram day one collections are highest for Mahesh Babu, whereas the movie has a good hold on day two. The bookings on Sunday are said to be massive.

Guntur Kaaram saw housefulls in all centres in Telugu states and day 3 collections are going to be bigger than day two. Family audiences are showing more interest in watching Mahesh Babu starrer among the Sankranti releases.

Guntur Kaaram is on a record breaking spree and the movie is expected to continue the momentum till the Sankranti holidays are over.