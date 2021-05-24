Anandaiah eye medicine at the mercy of YCP MLAs

In the initial days, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu took keen interest and asked ICMR scientists to visit the Nellore district to find out the efficacy of the Anandaiah eye drops to treat Covid patients. There were hopes that the ICMR team would visit and approve his medicine so that more patients would get the much needed cure.

In the last few days however, the situation totally changed. First the officials intervened and stalled the Anandaiah medicine saying there were Government orders. Simultaneously, the local YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy announced that the Government itself would supply the medicine to all the needy. Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy also led a delegation of the ayurvedic doctors from Tirupati to conduct a study.

Finally, as the people were eagerly waiting for the visit of the ICMR scientists, the YSRCP MLAs gave the breaking news that there was no need for that visit any longer. It was because the AP Government had taken the Ayush experts’ report as sole and final.

The ruling party MLAs are saying that the Government is positively considering to approve the Anandaiah eye drops for administering to the patients. They say the patients need not come from far off places since the Government would send the medicine to them by post.