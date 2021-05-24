Police book TRS MLA in land dispute case in Hyd!

The Jawaharnagar police in Hyderabad on Monday booked a case against TRS MLA from Uppal constituency Bethi Subhash Reddy for his involvement in a land dispute issue.

The complaint was lodged by Mekala Srinivas Yadav, a resident of Sainikpuri.

According to the complaint, Srinivas Yadav along with few others own 90 acres of land in survey no.152 in Kapra on city outskirts.

However, there is a dispute on land ownership.

The TRS MLA alleged intervened and threatened Srinivas Yadav to settle the land dispute by approching him.

When Yadav refused to do so, the MLA reportedly sent his henchmen to the disputed site. The MLA’s henchmen went to the site with two JCBs and forcibly demolished the fencing.

When Yadav approached revenue officials, they too did not cooperate with him.

Yadav approached High Court against MLA and Kapra MRO Gautam Kumar.

The HC directed police to book cases against MLA and MRO.

Following this, the police registered cases on MLA and MRO on Monday.