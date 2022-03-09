Anasuya turns the lead antagonist in Pushpa: The Rule

Stylish Star Allu Arjun delivered his career’s best performance in Pushpa: The Rise and the film also paved the path for the actor in Bollywood. Sukumar and his team are focused on the sequel and the shoot is expected to commence from the mid of April or May. The first installment ends after Allu Arjun announces war on Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, a cop essayed by Fahadh Faasil. The audience predicted that the second part will be high on the tiff between a mafia don and a cop.

But Sukumar has a different plan. Anasuya who had a crisp role in the first part will be seen as the lead antagonist in the second installment. Sukumar and his team is said to have penned a powerful role for Anasuya. Fahadh Faasil too will have a crucial role but Anasuya takes the front seat among the list of the antagonists in Pushpa: The Rule. Rashmika will be playing Allu Arjun’s wife and Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya will be playing other crucial roles. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pushpa: The Rule releases next year.