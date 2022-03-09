Vishwak Sen’s New Film Titled Das Ka Dhumki

Young hero Vishwak Sen will be joining hands with director Naressh Kuppili for a comedy thriller where he will be seen romancing his Paagal girl Nivetha Pethuraj. Today, the film’s muhurtham will be held. Interim, title of the movie is proclaimed.

Das Ka Dhumki is the title locked for the movie and the poster shows different playing cards. The poster looks quite intriguing. Vishwak is said to be playing a different role in the movie for which story and dialogues were penned by Bezawada Prasanna Kumar.

Karate Raju will be pooling resources for the movie which will start rolling from 14th of this month. Leon James provides soundtracks for the movie to be made on Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners.